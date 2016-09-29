Students can get 50 percent off GED practice test

To receive the discount, students should visit ged.com, log in or create an account if they don’t already have one, and use the code GEDGO when purchasing the GED Ready practice test. The test must be bought and taken by Oct. 31 for the discount to apply.

For those who would like assistance in preparing for the GED test, the Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE Program offers classes for adults who want to earn their GED credential. ABLE Program participants who attend one of the sites in Fremont, Oak Harbor, Port Clinton, Fostoria or Tiffin and show progress in math, reading or language skills can take the GED Ready test for free.

For information on the ABLE program, contact Gail Browning, ABLE Coordinator, at 419-334-6901 or visit www.vscc.k12.oh.us/SCHOOLS/ADULTED/ABLE.html.