Register's Decision 2016 debate schedule set with 8 contests

But in no way will they be childish or immature, like how many have characterized the recent presidential debate.

The Register’s in-schools debate series returns for yet another installment this fall with eight political contests scheduled in area high schools and an aviation museum.

Sponsored by BGSU Firelands, the in-schools debate program gives students the opportunity to ask questions important in their communities. Students will prepare for the debates by studying local issues as part of their everyday curriculum.

Each debate will be available for on-demand viewing online at sanduskyregister.com.

Among the tentative schedule:

• 1 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Harbor High School involving both Ottawa County commissioner contests: incumbent Mark Stahl versus challenger Chris Redfern; and incumbent JoEllen Regal versus Mark Coppeler

• 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Clyde High School involving the Sandusky County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun

• 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Danbury High School involving the 89th House District candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub

• 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Monroeville High School involving the U.S. 4th Congressional District candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett

• 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Townsend Community School involving the Sandusky County sheriff candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo.

• 10 a.m.Oct. 20 at Huron High School involving the Erie County commission candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old

• 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Norwalk High School involving the 57th House District candidates: challengers Tom Dunlap versus Dick Stein

• 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Liberty Aviation Museum involving the Ottawa County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten

The Register's Decision 2016 election coverage

