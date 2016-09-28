Interim Woodmore superintendent wants to re-establish district-community relationship

Woodmore Schools hired LeFevre on Aug. 16 on a one-year contract for $102,500. Previously, he taught, coached and was an administrator in his 36 years at Pike-Delta-York Schools. He spent one year in retirement before applying for the interim superintendent position.

“I set a bunch of goals there at Delta and wanted to catch my breath before going too fast (into another position),” he said.

LeFevre takes over for Linda Bringman, who retired July 1.

Though he’s been in the district for only a month, he noted how welcoming the community has been toward him.

“There’s a lot things to catch up on, but everyone is welcoming. The staff has been nice and welcoming and I met community members who are welcoming,” he said.

In fact, one of LeFevre’s top priorities during his tenure is to re-establish confidence in the district and create a closer bond with the communities of Elmore and Woodville.

One way the district hopes to rebuild that relationship is through a survey on the district’s website, which asks district residents to explain how officials can improve district operations.

“We’re trying to communicate to the concept that the district is trying to listen to the community and provide a school district that they desire and deserve,” he said.

Additionally, Woodmore Schools is trying to pass a 3.5 mill renewal levy that failed in August.

If passed, the emergency levy would bring in $600,000 to fund district operations and possibly re-establish positions cut in the last few years totaling about $300,000.

Some of those cuts include two full-time teaching positions, a half-time Spanish teacher, librarian, curriculum director, special education testing coordinator, educational services aide and a supplemental athletic position to save money, according to a district levy fact sheet.

Despite the cuts, the district hasn’t deficit spent in two years. It already operates on two five-year emergency levies bringing in $600,000 and $829,000 respectively, but still needs money to function.

“We want to get past trying to survive and actually thrive,” he said.

As far as long-term employment, LeFevre said he would meet with school board members to discuss details later in the school year.

Want to participate?

• District residents can give feedback through a short survey at woodmoreschools.com. The district requests one survey per family.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood