BCS Schools broadcasts updates to parents

Video news updates about Oak Harbor Middle School are now available to parents. Dubbed Rocket News, the segments serve as a fresh way for administrators to update parents on the district.

“It’s another way for us to communicate with parents and to get information out there about upcoming events,” middle school principal Laramie Spurlock said. “In this day and age we’ve found the videos are an easy way to reach out to everyone.”

The videos, which are on YouTube and on the Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools Facebook page, last between one and three minutes. Spurlock usually hosts the segments and posts them online each Friday.

“We used it to get homecoming information out there,” Spurlock said. “We also use it to pass along updated pick up or drop off information.”

Spurlock said he hopes Rocket News can grow into an innovative new way for students to learn.

“I hope to get some of the students involved soon,” Spurlock said. “We’re looking to make a news broadcasting group. I know some of the students have expressed interest in talking about local sports on the broadcasts.”

Spurlock said teachers are running an after school broadcasting club to teach students about video applications and podcasts.

“The response has been great so far,” Spurlock said. “As we built it we hope we can start to get a lot more of our students involved.”

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com. Follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and at Facebook.com/PatPfanner.