Donations pour in for Alex Tetzloff's family

Within two days, about 230 community members raised more than $15,000 for Alex’s funeral expenses on the family’s GoFundMe page.

“The love of the community towards Alex is amazing. We are sure that everything will be covered with what we have now,” his sister Meghan Tetzloff wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The family’s original goal was $10,000 but extra donations will likely go toward a scholarship in his name, Meghan added.

Alex, 21, died after an ATV crash near Fort Wayne, Ind. on Friday morning. The Perkins High School alum worked as an assistant wrestling coach after graduating in 2014.

He was a member of the wrestling and football teams and was a Division II state wrestling qualifier his senior year.

Alex’s death sparked tributes from community members onto social media sites and a balloon release by Perkins students before the football game Friday. A tweet from The PHS Student Section Twitter account Friday night encouraged to bring red balloons decorated with Tetzloff's old number, 52.

He was well-known by many Perkins Township residents.

“It's hard to put things like this into words. Alex "Tank" Tetzloff was an amazing person inside an out,” Meghan wrote.

Want to donate?

Anyone interested in donating can give to the family’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/2qvzphfk?ssid=749964145&pos=1