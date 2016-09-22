Huron board members discuss practice pool, uniforms

Because Sandusky YMCA recently closed its lap pool high school swimmers used for practice, the team might have to use the center’s fitness four lane fitness pool. Its lanes are too narrow for a growing program, swim coach Randy Lehrer stated last month.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, athletic director Steve Camella said the Sandusky YMCA, Norwalk Recreation Center and Mercy Health Recreation Center are three options being considered for practice.

Camella said athletic officials will visit each facility and offer options to swim coaches. They hope to secure a practice facility before junior high students begin their swim season Oct. 17.

Board member Jody Mast said she, city officials and community members formed an independent group to look into a recreation center plans for Huron.

Members recently visited Mercy Health and Recreation Center in Amherst and a facility in Oberlin to get an idea of what they wanted in a recreation facility.

“We’re trying to get something into Huron and and we’re trying to cover all our bases,” she said.

Board members also discussed school uniforms for district students. Mast said she heard from high school parents confused about dress code policies and curious about the success of Sandusky Schools’ uniform policy.

A survey the district distributed several years ago noted parents of elementary students wanted uniforms while parents of older students didn’t like the idea, board member Donna Green noted.

Superintendent Dennis Muratori said reasons some districts’ reasons for mandating uniforms include improving safety, attendance or academic success, but there’s no conclusive research on improvement.

“If we consider it, we have to have a clearly defined problem to address,” he said.

The district will continue discussing reasons for uniforms and the administration will wait for directive from the board about the uniform policy, Muratori said.

In the meantime, the district would like to hear from Huron stakeholders. Anyone with ideas can email Muratori at askdenny@huron-city.k12.oh.us.

In other action, board members:

• renewed treasurer Dawn Jacobs’ 5-year contract for $112,000 per year

• approved graduation for 7 p.m. May 26, 2017, at Huron High School Memorial Stadium

• approved updating 11 board policies to comply with updated Ohio Revised Code policies and house or Senate bills passed in recent years. Several policies haven’t been updated since 2007.

The board’s next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 18.

