Perkins High School senior and activist Britain Bennett spoke to Briar Middle School students about social media and bullying Friday afternoon.

She told students she was bullied to the point where she didn’t want to come to school.

“My mom literally had to drag me out of bed,” she told students.

It didn’t happen overnight, but she came up with a strategy called TBH: “talk to someone,” “block it out of your head and heart,” and “help others going through bullying.”

She also taught students to be S.M.A.R.T.— “Social media awareness respect and timing.”

Her main points:

•Read up on an app’s purpose before using it

•When posting a photo, students should use careful discernment. “If you don’t want to show your mom, you shouldn’t post it,” she said.

•Don’t use phone when around family settings, like at dinner with parents and grandparents

Bennett’s work has been commended Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Clinton even referenced Britain and her anti-bullying campaign recently in an essay for Teen Vogue after meeting with Britain earlier this year.

Perkins Police assistant chief Robb Parthemore reinforced caution for social media posts and said if it’s serious, they can involve law enforcement. One way to avoid embarrassment is to not give out a device’s password to multiple people.

“We don’t want you to get in trouble. We don’t want it to affect you later in life,” he said.

Briar Middle School counselor David Zimmerman gave one final reminder: “You have a powerful thing in your hands— be careful with it.”

