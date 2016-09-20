Register by Friday for free weight loss seminar

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3:30 p.m., various sessions will cover topics such as how to develop good eating habits, managing cravings and getting back on track after straying from a healthy eating plan. In the seminar, which is based on “The Beck Diet Solution” and “The Diet Trap Solution,” participants will learn cognitive behavioral treatment strategies aimed at modifying their thinking and behavior so they can make permanent changes in their eating. Participants will learn how to conceptualize the difficulties they face and plan strategies to handle them effectively.

Displays and information from Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health and the Fisher-Titus Weight Loss Center will be available during the seminar.

Lunch will be provided, and registration is required by Friday. To register, call 419-660-2928 or visit fishertitus.org/BeckDietSolution.