Will you go to homecoming?

Matthew, a freshman at Danbury, stood in front of more than 100 people attending “Stepping up to the Rock for Down Syndrome” with a microphone outside the press box at Biro Field in Danbury to ask fellow classmate Kit Stephenson to homecoming. Kit has Down Syndrome but Matthew only sees the heart of a person and doesn’t judge the outside.

The two have been classmates since kindergarten. “Matt has always had her back,” Tiffany, Matthews sister said “he truly loves her and Kit calls Matt her boy.”

Kit, a Danbury cheerleader, rushed up the bleachers to Matthew who was holding a smiley face balloon and a stuffed rabbit. Kit pointed out Matthew’s football photo on the poster behind them and said “my boy, football.”

Kit and Matthew will be joining the other students at the homecoming game on Friday, Matthew on the field and Kit on the sidelines cheering him on and then attending the dance on Saturday.