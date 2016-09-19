School Notes

The Monroeville FFA Chapter had a great week at the 2016 Huron County Fair in August. Members enjoyed exhibiting multiple projects and showing numerous animals:

•Sarah Lewis exhibited two goats, and received 4th place in the Goat Showmanship and 2nd place in the Goat Skillathon.

•Rachelle Schuller, Isaac Stauder, Andrew Breslin and Skyler Scheid each exhibited an Adirondack Chair.

•Amelia Ruggles exhibited an Adirondack chair, and received 2nd place. Jesseca Fantauzzi showed a turkey and received 3rd place in the Turkey Showmanship. Katelyn Kerby exhibited a turkey.

•Theo Latteman exhibited corn, wheat, and beans, and received 3rd place in Corn Stalk (All Other Companies), 1st place in Ears of Corn (All Other Companies), and 2nd place in Shelled Beans (All Other).

•Jen Hawk exhibited a Porch Swing; Noah Cleary showed hogs, and received 2nd place in Class 11 Market Hogs.

•Grace Billman exhibited dairy cows, and received 1st place in the Senior Heifer Calf class, 1st place in the Senior Yearling Heifer class, 1st place in the 2-year-old Cow class, and Junior Jersey Grand Champion. Billman also received the Herdsman Award, a new award donated by the Huron County Jr. Dairy Boosters and given to a dairy exhibitor.

•Kaden Burson exhibited a Double Adirondack Chair.

•Samantha Gardocky exhibited a turkey, a carcass turkey, and a goat; Ally Schafer exhibited a Garden Bench and received 1st place. Josee Brown, Maddie Elmlinger and Chloe Crawford each exhibited a Garden Bench. Adam Stang exhibited a table.

HURON

Huron Schools treasurer Dawn Jacobs was recently awarded the Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations certification by the Association for School Business Officials International.

The SFO Certification, a new certification by ASBO International, is granted to highly qualified individuals who fulfill multiple requirements, including demonstrating eligibility through work and experience, passing a comprehensive two-part exam that tests competency in accounting and school business management topics, and adhering to the ASBO International Certification Code of Conduct.

Jacobs has served as treasurer for Huron Schools for the last two years. Previously, she served as treasurer/CFO for Otsego and Bucyrus Local School Districts. Jacobs started her career in school finance as assistant treasurer for Anthony Wayne Local Schools and the Lucas County ESC.

School business officials who have earned the SFO Certification commit to ongoing professional development, renew the certification annually, and undergo recertification every three years.

BELLEVUE

Motivational speaker and singer Keenan West brought his dance party and anti-bullying presentation to Bellevue High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13 (as seen in this video) to talk to about 1,200 Bellevue and Willard Schools students. Through music and dance, West challenged students to stand up and speak out against bullying using music and dance.

In one portion of the program, students were invited to dance in front of their peers. West wanted to show students they could use that same courage to defend students being bullied.

Both Bellevue and Willard High Schools offer their students a hotline they can call or text 24/7 to report any issue, including bullying. West ended the assembly by promoting school hotlines and telling students that each school’s staff need to know about an issue before it can be addressed.

Want to see your student or teacher featured on the schools page? Email news and photos to reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com, or call 419-609-5849 for more information.