Loud and proud

For the first time ever, Bellevue and Tiffin Columbian high school marching bands will perform pregame and halftime shows together on Friday, Sept. 23 at Bellevue High School. About 267 students in both bands are expected to perform on the field at once.

It’s a rare feat for bands to collaborate due to difficulty finding time to practice and working out details, but it can be done.

At last year’s football game versus the two schools, Bellevue band director Chris Meadows spoke with Tiffin Columbian band director Mike Meadows (no relation) about combining their groups for a spectacular performance.

“Since we have similar marching styles and are similar sized, we thought it’d be cool to do combined drill and dance together,” said Chris Meadows. “We wanted to provide this unique experience to our students.”

After Bellevue’s band performs its traditional pregame routine, both bands will combine to play the Star Spangled Banner.

At halftime, they’ll play three recent pop hits: Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven,” “We Are Who We Are” by Kesha and “Scream and Shout” by Will.i. Am. and Britney Spears.

Be sure to look for a combined dance routine during the third song, too.

“Just seeing that many people on the field on the same time, that will provide the shock factor. There’s a lot going on,” Chris said.

And the groups are only practicing twice—they’ll practice together tonight (Monday, Sept. 19) from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Bellevue and again Friday before the game on Bellevue’s practice field.

Though the preparation process can be stressful, there’s a few lessons to be learned.

“I want students to build camaraderie (with the other band members) and appreciate what other bands do. It’s also all about getting them excited to learn music.”

“They get to be part of something that is unique and special—it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s not normal for bands to do this on a Friday night,” Chris added.

