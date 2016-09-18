Townsend Community School open house is Wednesday

The charter school is planning their open house for 4 to 6 p.m Wednesday, during which students will give tours and refreshments will be available for all visitors.

“It’s an opportunity to see the second phase of the project that’s already completed,” said superintendent Pete Bartkowiak. “We more than doubled the place (with new construction).

“Basically, it’s an opportunity for people to come and check out what we do,” he said.

School officials sent more than 1,000 invitations to local and state leaders, Governor John Kasich, state representative Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton) and Senator Randy Gardner (R-Bowling Green).

Constructed by Mansfield-based Adena Corporation, Townsend School’s expansion finished in early April and includes an extension of the Learning Center, two science labs, nine instructor offices, more administrative offices and two classrooms that could function as one with a collapsible wall.

The charter school serves about 834 active students and graduated more than 200 students in June.

“The expansion was needed. We were running out of space for staff and students and it gives us the ability to serve and help our students even more,” Bartkowiak said.

Want to go?

• Townsend Community School’s open house is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the new Student Learning Center, 209 Lowell St., Castalia.

• For information about the school, go to www.townsendcs.org or call 419-684-5402.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood