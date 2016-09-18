School administrators: Report cards don’t reflect real work

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Education released school report card data from the 2015-16 school year.

It’s catching up with its normal release schedule after disclosing data from the 2014-15 school year in two parts — in January and February this year. Results are normally released in August or September.

While the 15 districts in the Register’s coverage area received a total of 59 As, the same districts received 61 Fs, more than any other grade as a whole. Data from the 2014-15 school year saw the 15 districts received 40 Fs.

And in the 2013-14 school year, those 15 districts received 14 total Fs.

The low grades are blamed on multiple factors in recent years:

• Ohio switched to a new standardized test by Partnership for Assessment for Readiness for College and Careers, or “PARCC,” during the 2013-2014 school year. State officials abandoned the controversial tests and issued another new test this year provided by the American Institutes of Research.

• Many school districts have shifted from paper-and-pencil tests to online tests for the first time.

• The grading scales for many state standards have changed over the last two years.

• Traditionally, standardized tests have generally failed to account for the difficult circumstances facing some districts, including poverty issues in urban and rural districts.

• Some students are opting out of testing, causing some district scores to slide.

And once again, school officials locally and around Ohio aren’t satisfied with the results.

Though they were the only district to not receive a failing grade, Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools superintendent Guy Parmigian still wasn’t pleased with how the data is handled.

“I’m proud of our results, which were due to the hard work of our staff,” he said. “With that being said, we still have plenty of work to do to improve our scores. I’m very concerned about the calculation of the report card. I have a lot of questions about it.

For instance, Parmigian saw that 526 out of 608 school districts earned an F in gap closing. BCS Schools got a D.

“Common sense would dictate that there’s something wrong with that measure,” he said.

Parmigian also noted the state looks at the performance gap between special needs students and traditional students to see if that closes. If a district closes 50 percent of that gap, that’s still an F.

“Really? The state needs to listen and take input from education administrators to fix the system,” he said.

Huron Schools superintendent Dennis Muratori praised students and teachers for hard work, but cautioned district residents that the grades don’t tell the whole story.

“Please keep in mind, the report card is just a single snapshot of our district and does not provide a holistic picture of our overall success,” he said in a statement on the district’s website.

“While we accept and embrace a high standard of accountability, a single measure does not completely define our district or the work of our students and staff. It does not reflect all the learning that occurs daily, nor does it account for school safety, extracurricular participation and success, school climate, staff engagement with students or the high level of community support our district receives.”

Some school officials are taking it as far as joining forces with other districts to diminish the amount of testing in schools.

Prior to the report cards’ release, Bellevue Schools superintendent Kim Schubert released a statement to local media Thursday stating the district will join the Northwest/West Central Ohio Public School Advocacy Network to share testing concerns and hopefully ignite change.

In the statement, Schubert calls for more local control and less testing in public education.

“I fully support accountability, but the current measures in place are not a true depiction of the great things happening in our schools. We have given three different state tests in three years, gone to 100 percent online testing, and endured changes in our expectations every year,” Schubert stated in the press release.

“I urge parents and community members to take this into account as the local report card measures are released this year, as I do not feel they are an accurate measure of the great things that are happening in our schools. It is time to join together as community members and fellow Ohioans to voice the need for more local control of our school districts and a decrease in state testing to meet the federal minimum requirements of ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act),” Schubert said.

The State Department of Education also needs to catch up on more results.

For example, overall letter grades for districts won’t be made available until 2018. They were initially expected this year.

Testing for the school year will commence in a few months and over the winter and spring.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood

Reporter Patrick Pfanner contributed to this story.