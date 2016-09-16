Clyde-Green Springs refinances construction bonds

As a result, the district will save about $2.3 million.

“With favorable bond market conditions, we think this refunding provides a great opportunity to save money for the community,” she said.

The district launched its $56 million building project in 2007 and completed it in 2010.

The Ohio School Facilities Commission, a state organization, funded two-thirds of its overall cost.

Through that partnership, a new middle school and Green Springs Elementary School were constructed and their former buildings were demolished. The project also significantly renovated Clyde's elementary and high schools.

Financial expert Omar Ganoom, managing director of Boenning & Scattergood Inc, assisted the district and was paid through the proceeds as part of the refinancing process, Rohde said.

