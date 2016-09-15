Perkins Schools officials address Sandusky Rotary

SANDUSKY— After a year of listening and speaking with community members, Perkins Schools developed a series of commitments that honor tradition, celebrate current successes and outline district goals.

Superintendent Jodie Hausmann and treasurer Dan Bowman unveiled the district’s “Perkins Promise Plan” during their “State of the Schools” presentation at a Sandusky Rotary meeting at Castaway Bay Thursday afternoon.

The district’s plan formed out from community input during strategic planning and Hausmann’s “Listening and Learning” tour to gather community opinions on areas for improvement.

It outlines five core areas district officials are committed to implement:

•Learning

•Culture

•People

•Excellence

•Community

Additionally. Perkins High School seniors Alyssa Landis, Marina Zappa and Evan Sparks explained the district’s core beliefs, which include putting students first, building strong partnerships with trust and honest communication and challenging students with high expectations.

But to implement the plan’s launch, Hausmann asked for the community’s support.

“Our student success is your student success,” she said.

Details on the Perkins Promise Plan can also be found on the district’s website in the near future.

Watch the district’s “State of the Schools” address and “Between the Lines” program on demand at sanduskyregister.com.