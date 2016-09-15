Mentoring program seeks volunteers

Ottawa County’s Till’ Next Time program focuses on one-on-one mentoring relationships between positive adult role models and children facing challenges in their lives. This includes helping students with academics, personal problems or social pressures.

“We feel like we’re still a relatively unknown organization in the community,” said Dick Heller, TNT mentoring coordinator for Port Clinton Schools. “There’s a need to have mentors and people there for youths. That’s something that’s getting away from our communities.”

Heller recently spoke to Port Clinton’s city council to promote the mentoring program and ask for help recruiting responsible adults.

“We have to solicit from the community,” Heller said. “We need more mentors.”

The program asks mentors to visit with a students before or after school for at least 30 minutes once a week. It also asks for a one-year commitment. Students are typically eligible to join the problem in fifth or sixth grade.

“We hope the mentors will follow that student through graduation,” Heller said. “We want mentors and students share experiences and get to know each other.”

Heller said the mentor-student bond can help forge a stronger community through partnership and education.

“Students could get a better sense of the community while mentors get a better sense of the school system,” Heller said. “This relationship is one we’ve seen have great success so far.”

For information, or to inquire about joining the program, call Heller at 419-301-0868 or email him at dheller@pccsd-k12.net.

