Baby & Me offered next week

That is why Firelands Regional Medical Center Children’s S.P.O.T and Help Me Grow of Erie County are working together to provide a free Baby & Me class, which will be from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Children’s S.P.O.T. on the second floor at Firelands South Campus, 1912 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

The class, which is open to children 8 months and younger, will provide opportunity for parents and guardians to engage their babies while having experienced developmental therapists coach them through important aspects of development including tummy time, positioning, toy and equipment choice, sensory play and early language development.

Space is limited. Pre-register for the event by Monday by calling 419-557-7076.