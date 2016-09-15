BGSU Firelands hosts day of career exploration

Designed for high school students who will be making career decisions in the next two years, but open to all, the experience allows attendees to select areas of professional interest to explore and listen to panel presentations detailing the academic coursework required for the profession as well as the careers associated with the degree program. Opportunities will also be available for open-ended discussions with industry professionals and academic instructors.

The application fee of $45 will be waived for students who attend the event and apply to BGSU Firelands.

The event will begin in the Cedar Point Center on the BGSU Firelands campus and will also include tours of the college.

The event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. Register at www.firelands.bgsu.edu/admissions/visit.html or for more information contact the BGSU Firelands Office of Admissions at 419.372.0607.