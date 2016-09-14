Constitution Day happening Saturday

Weather permitting, local organizations will celebrate Constitution Day with free events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.The event is co-sponsored by the Ohio Veterans Home and the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution local chapters. It’s also coinciding with Patriot’s Day at OVH.

“This is not a political event. This is solely in recognition of the signing of the Constitution by George Washington and others on Sept. 17, 1787,” said Lance Beebe, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution’s local chapter.

About 18 tables will highlight constitutional amendments with activities for students of all ages.

Other activities occurring throughout the day:

• Rifle and musket demonstrations

• Presentation by a George Washington impersonator

• Constitutional trivia for younger and older students; students who answer all questions correctly will be put in a drawing for a $50 Best Buy gift card

Other organizations, like Colonial Dames of XVII Century, the Jamestown Society and Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, will help with demonstrations as well.

If it rains Saturday, the event will be canceled, Bebee said.

Constitution Day event

WHAT: Free activities and demonstrations to educate students about the U.S. Constitution

WHERE: Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave.; activities will take place in the large grass field on the east side of OVH

WHEN: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.