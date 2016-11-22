Is it wrong to love a parking lot?

We're not here to prove, or disprove whether this is true, but it makes sense. For years, for decades, Sandusky residents and residents in similar cities across the country have experienced that blight, and crime, and fear of crime.

It does feel like a downward spiral.

But for the last few years, the city has revved up the land bank services and demolished dozens of blighted homes and buildings. It's identified hundreds of other properties that need fixed, or need to be razed and has mapped a long-teem strategy.

One particular blight struck closer to home: The parking lot kitty-corner to the Register building at Jackson and Market streets. It's been a ramshackle lot for years, but today it's a modern, eco-friendly parking with a beautiful and modern look.

It took years, but the city has shown its commitment to see it through and fix broken windows. It's shown its resolve and we're grateful for that.