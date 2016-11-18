Thumbs for friday

Thumbs down to to the Brothers of Divine Mercy who abruptly left town without notifying the realty company from whom they were supposedly purchasing the Wayne Street church. It’s back on the market. A monastery sounded like a great idea to round out the area’s spiritual offerings, but, sadly, the brothers, in retrospect, seem more like con artists than men of the cloth.

Thumbs up to the Community Foundation for channelling $95K into worthy causes in the area. When budgeting for Christmas spending, keep this organization and other non-profit agencies in mind. Donating to any of a number of local good causes will go a long way to help area residents in need.

Thumbs down to the slimy characters — wherever they may be — who prey on grandparents’ love and devotion to their grandchildren by hitting them with horrible “news” that their loved one has been jailed and needs to make bail — with gift cards. A big “thank you” is in order for those store and bank employees who recognize the scam for what it is and help the grandparents out.

Thumbs up to The Ohio State Marching Band who have taken their show on the road to the delight of many area fans. O-H-I-O!

Thumbs down to sign makers who can’t spell. No. Wait. Everyone makes mistakes. Thumbs up for fixing the signs on Rohde Street to the correct spelling.

Finally, a big thumbs up to Randy Gardner for being tapped to serve as Senate Majority Leader of the Ohio Senate.