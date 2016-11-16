Ottawa Co. land bank snags big money

The land bank plans to exhaust the funding in the next two years.

Land banks have been successful obtaining properties that are not properly maintained by owners, who, in many instances, are delinquent in paying their taxes.

The county land bank board has decisions to make about which properties, and the board has asked each subdivision in the county to identify the priorities in their districts.

The land bank board, a permanent fixture, will get more grants in the future and other funding. The decisions it makes will help build a better quality of life in neighborhoods.