Good guys win, finally

Suspended Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer will appear in court on Thursday for a change of plea hearing. He's expected to plead guilty to a set of reduced charges, including felonies.

DeWine had four prior opportunities to correct the lawlessness that appears to have permeated the sheriff's office for years.

When DeWine agreed to investigate the sexual exploitation of an inmate inside the jail in 2012, he walked away without any indictments. The young woman, a schizophrenic who was denied her medication, was kept naked in a jail cell for six hours and taunted by jail guards for their own sexual pleasure. No crime, according to DeWine.

When Sheriff Overmyer and deputies destroyed evidence from the scene where Jacob Limberios was killed in 2012, DeWine found no criminal wrongdoing.

When DeWine agreed in 2013 to investigate the death of Craig Burdine at the Sandusky County jail he appears to have manufactured new evidence to protect police. No crime, according to DeWine.

When DeWine learned about the theft and drug allegations against Overmyer in August 2015, he failed to take any action, and was set to give him yet another pass.

The fact that Overmyer appears to have been finally brought to justice is no thanks to DeWine. It's the six police chiefs — Bellevue Chief Mark Kaufman, Gibsonburg Chief Paul Whitaker, Green Springs Chief Charles Horne, Clyde Chief Bruce Gower, Woodville Chief Roy Whitehead and former Fremont Chief James White — and O'Brien who deserve the credit.

Not DeWine. He deserves scrutiny, and retirement.