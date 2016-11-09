Building Better Dreams

Sandusky residents stepped up with votes of confidence that Sandusky City Schools is on the right track to build better dreams.

The levy which would fund the demolition and replacement of two elementary school buildings, the construction of a new intermediate school on the site of the old Memorial Hospital next to SHS, and needed renovations to the high school facility.

Superintendent Dr. Eugene Sanders, the school board, the levy committee, staff members, teachers, students and parents did their part to get the word out to voters about the benefits of the upgrades.

The voters listened. More than 5,300 of them gave their approval for the 4.5 mill levy. Slightly more than 4,000 voted to turn down the new tax.

As Sandusky continues on its path of improvements, the importance of a strongly supported school system with state-of-the-art facilities cannot be over-stressed. Quality of life in any city depends on how its youngest citizens are educated.

The people of Sandusky who have been loyal to the city through hard times deserve to reap the benefits of Sandusky's renaissance. That includes schools that foster Blue Streak Pride. Money invested in the future of our children, our schools and our city is money well-spent.