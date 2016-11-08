Heal division

Or, it will be the day she's defeated by the ultimate outsider to political machinary that's always controlled Washington for all those years.

For most living Americans, this has been the most unusual presidential election year in their lifetimes, with more bickering, backbiting, anger and animosity than ever before.

And that's just within our families.

On the campaign trail it's been so disheartening.

One candidate is either a most clever criminal never to get pinned down on charges, or she is a most maligned candidate ever to step foot on the national stage, investigated dozens and dozens of times on evidence that never rose to a level that warranted criminal charges.

The other candidate is either a brilliant businessman who can apply that genius to world affairs and make America great again, or he is a failed businessman who lost nearly a $ 1billion in one year and acted out his own braggadocio by assaulting women outside of locker rooms.

There is only one thing we know for sure, right now: America is a fractured nation that needs to unite despite the divisions among people.

If you pray then pray. If you mediate then meditate. If you believe in a higher power then ask God, or ask the universe, for guidance.

It will be a new day in America on Wednesday and we urge everyone to go deep, ask what you can do to heal our wounds, the wounds of a nation. Act on the voice of your better angels.