Go to Jail, no pass go

Reporters and editors at the Register, for years, had similar concerns, as families traumatized by crime and traumatized again later by the incompetence of Overmyer and his top detective, Sean O'Connell, talked with the Register about their complaints.

When Delaware County Prosecutor Carol Hamilton O'Brien agreed in February to be special prosecutor we were encouraged.

When she obtained a 43-count indictment against Overmyer in August we were relieved. Overmyer is not qualified to be sheriff, in our opinion, and he should be removed.

When visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove ordered deputies to arrest Overmyer and jail him overnight to make sure he was at his arraignment Aug. 24, we were surprised but understood.

The sheriff violated a sacred, solemn trust with the people of Sandusky County, if the allegations are true, and, apparently, he's done that again violating the terms of his bond.

Prosecutor O'Brien was left with no choice. The sheriff's bad behavior — described in a motion O'Brien filed in court Monday asking Judge Cosgrove to revoke his bond — hasn't changed.

Overmyer allegedly attempted to intimidate witnesses or potential witnesses; he had contact with sheriff's office employees; and he violated the terms of his release in other ways.

If the judge agrees with O’Brien, Overmyer should be returned to jail until trial. That's the consequence for Overmyer if the violations can be shown to be true.

It's also the right message any would-be supporter who might attempt to intimidate witnesses or act out other misdeeds on his behalf needs to hear loud and clear: Don't do it or you could go to jail, too.