Consolo or Hilton better choices than Overmyer​

We also call for Sandusky County Republicans to drop support for Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, and we request the party's central committee meet again, and vote to ask him to withdraw from the race. We're disappointed they didn't take this vote already.

We agree he's innocent until, and only if, proven guilty, but the dysfunction in the sheriff's office under his leadership is apparent, pronounced and longstanding beyond all reasonable doubt.

The sheriff's office is without a sheriff, a chief detective and a chief dispatcher, all, apparently, through fault of their own. The sheriff allegedly due to drugs and money, the detective because he leaked confidential police files, and the dispatcher, also due to drugs.

There's a line drawn at the sheriff's door that marks where we value integrity in law enforcement over a party's need to retain power for the sake of retaining power.

A majority vote for Sheriff Overmyer guarantees the status quo, a lowly standard. This "split-the-vote" strategy could get Overmyer re-elected. If that happens, the party will have stolen the people's right to choose a new sheriff, supplanting it with the party's rights.

Vote for Chris Hilton, or vote for Jim Consolo for Sandusky County sheriff. But don't vote for Overmyer.

