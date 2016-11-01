​Vote Arndt, vote Gardner

But when we do endorse it's because we feel compelled by knowledge and circumstance to voice our view.

In the case of state Sen. Randy Gardner and state Rep. Steve Arndt that knowledge is about their experience and leadership. ​The circumstance is how they serve the entire district, seemingly showing up everywhere and always knowing the issues residents care about.

Gardner and Arndt have served our region well as part of the Republican majority in Columbus. While they have worthy opponents in Kirk Halliday and Lawrence Hartlaub, we urge voters to elect Gardner and Arndt.

On every major issue, from the opiate epidemic to protecting, preserving and restoring Lake Erie, Randy and Steve are protecting the interests of residents and they've earned your support because they work in the interest of residents.

Vote for Steve Arndt in the 89th District and vote for Randy Gardner in the Senate 2nd District race.