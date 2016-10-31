'Yes' for Sandusky Schools

If approved the Sandusky Schools Issue 12 levy will greatly serve the city, the school district, students and families, businesses and homeowners.
We urge you to vote "yes" on Issue 12.
The very spine of a vibrant community is its school district. The city's renaissance goes hand-in-hand with the rejuvenation in the Sandusky Schools that's occurred in tandem with it. Maintaining great schools improves the quality of life and property values in a city, in addition to attracting residents.
The city schools made enormous strides modernizing curriculum and approach to education, in many ways becoming a model for the 21st century. Early college with Blue Streak University, maintaining vibrant arts education programming in addition to enhancing the science and technology departments, building partnerships with businesses and industry are all parts of a dynamic bright future.
The missing part has been modernizing its facilities, and Issue 12 covers that with a marksman's precision. If approved, the state will pay about $2 for every $1 in local funds to re-build and renovate the district's buildings.
The 4.5-mil bond issue would would pay to build three new school buildings and renovate the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, high school auditorium, and science labs. The state will give the city about $35 million for the projects if voters approve Issue 12.
Vote "yes" on Issue 12 to serve students and families, and the city's future.