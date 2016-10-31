'Yes' for Sandusky Schools

If approved the Sandusky Schools Issue 12 levy will greatly serve ​the city, the school district, students and families, businesses and homeowners​.

We urge you to vote "yes" on Issue 12.

The very spine of a vibrant community is its school district​. The city's renaissance goes hand-in-hand with the rejuvenation in the Sandusky Schools that's occurred in tandem with it. Maintaining great schools improves the quality of life and property values in a city, in addition to attracting residents.

The city schools made enormous strides modernizing curriculum and approach to education, in many ways becoming a model for the 21st century. Early college with Blue Streak University, maintaining vibrant arts education programming​​ in addition to enhancing the science and technology departments, ​building ​partnerships with businesses and industry are all parts of ​a dynamic bright future.

The missing part has been modernizing its facilities, and Issue 12 covers that with a marksman's precision. If approved, the state will pay about $2 for every $1 in local funds to re-build and renovate the district's buildings.

The 4.5-mil bond issue would would pay to build three new school buildings and renovate the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, high school auditorium, and science labs​. The state will give the city about $35 million for the projects if voters approve Issue 12.

Vote "yes" on Issue 12 to serve students and families, and the city's future.