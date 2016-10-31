Yes for Perkins Schools

Students and families have so much pride supporting the Perkins Schools, which has struggled for years convincing voters to support new funding measures.

But the truth is the state has made enormous cuts in funding to public schools, and the Perkins school district has lost millions in annual funding, with millions more scheduled to be cut in the next few years.

The school board has acknowledged past mistakes, that created distrust with some members of the community. It reversed decisions about inside millage, as Superintendent and district resident Jodi Hausman has said, "we heard you."

The massive state cuts have backed district officials — and residents — into a corner. The district's budget has been up to the edge for years, but this year the state placed the Perkins Schools into a fiscal caution category.

If residents fail to approve the 7.9-mill levy, the district will be forced to make $1 million in cuts to programming, in curriculum and extra-curicculum programming.

That's the very clear truth in the situation, and promises of windfalls and other misinformation put forward by opponents don't serve residents and don't serve district families.

We urge residents of the Perkins School District to vote "Yes" on Issue 11 to support families and to support their community.

​Just as in Sandusky, the local schools are the spine of a community. The same is true in Perkins Township.

