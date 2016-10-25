Neighborhoods to be spruced up

Sandusky’s housing stock is, in many cases close to or already 100 years old.

During favorable economic times, many families sought newer homes. As the city proper is somewhat landlocked, they built or bought new homes in the townships — Huron, Perkins and Margaretta.

This move solved their problem, but left Sandusky with a new one. Lacking buyers for the “old” homes, many became rental units. Traditionally, when the ratio of rental housing dwarfs owner-occupied housing, quality slides downward. Sandusky’s city manager, commissioners and staff members recognize residents’ — owners and renters alike — need for improved neighborhoods.

With that in mind, they have designated five areas of the city to be recipients of the first round of attention to the details that make a city someone’s hometown — not just where they grew up, but where they feel the connection and want to return.

A series of public meetings have been scheduled to narrow down the needs for each neighborhood. At the top of the list is connectivity improvements — streets, sidewalks and bike paths.

Beautification, such as community gardens, trees and, perhaps, public art displays, will make areas more appealing to those residents already in place and newcomers seeking homes.

Housing initiatives will help area residents understand and comply with housing codes.

In the next five years, we can expect to see Sandusky taking steps to become a city that appreciates its historic housing stock and makes changes to accommodate today’s needs.

If your neighborhood isn’t one the chosen ones yet, take heart that your day will come and help support the efforts being made today.

Meeting times and places

5 p.m. Oct. 27 — 1016 Third St., The House on Third Street

7 p.m. Oct. 27 — 701 E. Water St.

5 p.m. Nov. 2 — 1215 Campbell St., Nehemiah Partners

7 p.m. Nov. 2 — Firelands Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, second floor

7 p.m. Nov. 3 — 212 Fremont Ave., Margaritaville

Food will be provided at all meetings.