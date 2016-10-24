Lets go Tribe!

Both franchises have endured long championship droughts — the Indians last winning the World Series in 1948 and the Chicago Cubs last winning in 1908.

Cleveland fans have endured a lifetime of futility. The city’s professional sports franchises have been the butt of jokes for years.

But things are turning around for Cleveland. LeBron James returned home to the Cleveland Cavaliers and brought an NBA championship to the city last year. The celebration parade brought millions of people downtown and restored pride in the city by the lake.

Now, the Indians are on the brink of doing the same thing by bringing a championship to Cleveland. It could be argued if Cleveland is more of a baseball, basketball or football town and which sports championship would mean more to the city.

From our view, it doesn’t seem to matter since Cleveland fans are all in every season and support their teams like no other — win or lose. More importantly, Cleveland fans understand that championship seasons are potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, and the ride should be enjoyed every step of the way.

For that reason, we along with the rest of Indians nation, will agonize over every game, every inning, every managerial decision and every pitch until our boys of summer are victorious. Let’s go Tribe!