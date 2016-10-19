Sandusky Mall continues to evolve

But times change.

Women joined the workforce in unparalleled numbers, families added a second or third car. Parking areas that had been sufficient, no longer were. The major department stores lacked room to expand to serve customers in a strong economy.

Enter the new kid on the consumer block — the indoor mall. Filling huge chunks of real estate in formerly rural areas were the glittery shops appealing to the whole family. Shopping became a means of entertainment — a hobby.

For the first time, young people had disposable income to spend as they chose. They opted to make the mall the headquarter for the teen social scene. Walking the mall replaced buzzing the Ave. in Sandusky.

Mom and Dad still wanted their reliable stand-by department stores. But the thought of readily available parking and warm, well-lit corridors giving access to an array of shops appealed to the whole family.

Malls were built with two or three big anchor stores and multiple shops. Sears and JCPenney could spread out their wares and offer their customers more choices than they had downtown. It seemed a formula with no flaws.

As the once grand malls aged and the economy took a plunge, it was hard for the shopping behemoths to hang on. Vacancies dotted malls across the county as hard times spelled failure for some small businesses and even some larger ones. The big box stores ate away at their customer base with a voracious appetite.

Sandusky Mall is not ready or willing to give up and the new property manager is out to prove it. A food court has been added, some specialty stores have expanded into larger digs.

By continuing to evolve and stay current with the fickle shopping habits of their visitors, the Sandusky Mall will continue to serve consumers in Erie County. Increased community involvement, such as school art exhibits, celebrity appearances, fashion shows and auto displays will continue to appeal to shoppers. The ever-expanding outparcels offer shopping, dining and entertainment.

Though the downtown area is undergoing a renaissance, and the U.S.250 corridor has become a shopper’s oasis, the mall is alive and well, proving there is room for everyone who makes it their business to please their customers.

Hat’s off to the mall’s owners, the Cafaro Company, and to the new property manager, Scott Ransom.