Firelands College expands opportunities

There’s something special about a college that was built from the ground up in a grassroots fashion, by the sweat of the residents who wanted it here, and with the millions of dollars they donated at the beginning and the enormous support that’s continued to be there for all these decades.

We know a good thing when we see it, and we’re reminded of the late George Mylander’s passion all those years ago and through all those years since, for Bowling Green State University, and BGSU Firelands College.

And from that very start, Firelands College became that valuable institution our parents and grandparents hoped it would become, and it’s always held that stature, and grown it, ever since.

The announcement earlier this month about the partnership between Firelands College and the University of Findlay to offer a 2+4 pharmacy program is just one more thing to celebrate.

During the first two years of the program, classes will occur in the new Allied Health and Sciences building at BGSU Firelands, with the advantage of the lower tuition cost at Firelands. After that, students will transfer to the campus at University of Findlay for the remaining eights semesters with scholarship and other financial assistance available for the advanced degree.

“We’re really overjoyed to have this relationship with Findlay and to have students have cost savings by going to BGSU for two years on campus,” Firelands dean Andrew Kurtz said.