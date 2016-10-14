Fight for justice in the courtroom

Pastor Richard Mick is accused of sexually abusing two girls about a decade ago, and the trial, which started on Tuesday ground to a halt on Wednesday after Mick’s defense counsel refused to participate.

When the dust settled it seemed one thing was clear: This is a court case with a zealous advocate in the defense counsel’s chair, an experienced team on the side of the prosecution, and a no-nonsense judge willing to sort through the details to get it right.

The Rev. Richard Mick’s trial looked to be on the skids, derailed by attorney K. Ronald Bailey’s refusal to participate until disputes about how the trial would go forward were fully settled.

Bailey was found to be in contempt. His tactics were aggressive.

It looked as if Judge Roger Binette might be forced to call it off, declaring a mistrial, but in the end he ruled the trial would go forward.

And prosecuting attorneys were concerned the jury might be tainted by Bailey’s stunt, but later switched it up after further review and pushed to proceed.

Ultimately, Mick was found guilty by the jury and sentenced to life in prison. Regardless of the outcome, the judicial process seemed robust, functional and fair.