Firelands Symphony simply amazing

That's amore.

Songs about sunshine and love were included in the array of familiar music performed Saturday by the Firelands Symphony Orchestra's opening night concert Saturday at the Sandusky State Theatre.

The program offered a survey of Italian music, including famous arias by Italy's two biggest opera composers, Verdi and Puccini; tunes from Italian movie soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone, known for his "spaghetti western" soundtracks and Italian favorites such as "O Sole Mio" and "That's Amore."

It’s the 34th season for the orchestra.

The FSO is an amazing regional asset, in many ways unmatched in its unique role in the community. We’re reminded of Ruth Frost Parker’s big heart and love for the community as the season opens. Parker, a renowned local philanthropist, was the orchestra’s biggest benefactor.

Her death last year was an enormous blow to many, and deeply heartfelt at the FSO. The orchestra is a tribute to her, and remains a beautiful gift.