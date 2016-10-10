Keeping up with keeping fit

Several city parks, including Orlando Pace Park in the Sunnyside subdivision, are sporting updated equipment for the younger set.

Skaters, older kids and adults, appealed to the city to do something about the deteriorating skate park equipment at the Meigs Street location.

At the time the park was constructed, many people expressed their opinion that skateboarding was a passing fad and, therefore, unworthy of public funds. The city agreed to build a ramp after careful consideration and spurred on by donations from private citizens. One of the reasons behind its construction was the objection to skaters using downtown curbs and benches to execute their moves.

More than a decade later, the park still holds appeal for skaters and BMX cyclists alike. The city agreed to commit $5,000 to make repairs to the existing structure while scoping out other sites to build a new park.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has opted to continue a national bike trail through the city of Sandusky, following the shoreline from the west side of Sandusky and traversing through the easterly edge of the city to the new Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center. At that point, it would lead to a nature trail around that complex.

Erie MetroParks has promoted various themed walking jaunts for people who want to enjoy nature while making their bodies stronger.

These are just a few of the many opportunities to expand horizons, get fit and have fun doing it that are open to individuals from toddlers to seniors in this area.

Enjoy.