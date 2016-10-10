Gentle giant comes home

Orlando Pace Day on Thursday truly was a community wide celebration.

From the dedication of the new Orlando Pace Drive street at Cedar Point Stadium and Strobel Field first thing Thursday to visiting Sandusky High School in the morning to a luncheon with the Sandusky Rotary followed by the homecoming parade, it was a special day indeed.

And Orlando Pace lived up to his own legend, as he spoke to students, Rotarians and the community, humbly saying how grateful he was to his family and his hometown.

He also poignantly said it was everyone's job to lift others up, to hold them in their greatness and inspire them to be the best person they can be.

"When you leave an impact on somebody's life, words can't describe what that means," Pace told Rotarians. "I encourage you, I challenge everybody, to say encouraging words to our youth."

That's what his coaches here in Sandusky did when he was young, it's what his family did, and it's what he does with his own three sons and his daughter.

Thanks for being you, Orlando Pace. And thanks for coming home.