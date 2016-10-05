Message of Hope

A common read might be one of the best tools to bring a community together, and the Sandusky Library sure knows how to put on such an event. Author Wes Moore will be part of this region’s common read when he visits Sandusky Nov. 2-3 to talk about his book, “The Other Wes Moore, One Name, Two Fates,” a New York Times Bestseller. But the kickoff begins next Monday at 6 p.m. at the library, when six local officials will talk about the community services that are available to a village in raising children and building productive, safe and happy lives. “The Other Wes Moore” is being distributed in schools and other venues. The book illustrates the difference mentors make in the lives of others. “Sandusky Reads is a community-wide reading project built around the shared experience of people reading and talking about the same book, which can strengthen bonds and build connections between people of different cultures and economic and educational backgrounds,” a promotion for the common read states. The author, Wes Moore, a veteran of Afghanistan, a Rhodes Scholar, a business leader and White House Fellow, learns about another man his age and similar in background with his exact name who took a much different path in life. His search for truth leads him on a journey of understanding that the breaks in life — the mentors we choose and who choose us — can be all the difference between success and freedom or failure and imprisonment. We’re thrilled the library chose such a book and worked to get the author here to meet his readers and visit the schools with his message of hope.