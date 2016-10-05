logo
Lake Erie

Lake Erie gets Presidential promises

Register Editorial Board • Today at 12:00 AM
The Great Lakes conference last month at Cedar Point's Hotel Breakers was a fitting place for the annual event, the center of it all. We're pleased the conference was here, but disappointed the presidential candidates skipped the program.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both sent representatives, however, and they made promises to continue supporting the restoration efforts for the Great Lakes.

It should not come as much of a surprise that Clinton's representative was more robust in the details, and Trump's representative more blustery.

But the fact both campaigns were represented is a good sign support from Washington for protecting the Great Lakes will continue.

It's a promise they must keep, and a promise our federal representatives — U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman and U.S. Rep Marcy Kaptur — must make sure they keep.

