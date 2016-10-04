logo
City of Huron

Michigan Left, coming to Huron

Register Editorial Board • Today at 12:00 AM
In the movie "Cars," Doc Hudson teaches Lightning McQueen that sometimes you have to turn right, to go left.

As difficult as that concept initially was to McQueen, he eventually masters the driving technique.

Likewise, drivers in Huron will soon have to learn to turn right to go left when a traffic pattern is changed near Fabens Park in Huron.

Known as a Michigan Left for its prominent use in the state, drivers wishing to turn left onto U.S. 6 from either side of the split highway will no longer have that option. The new traffic pattern will force all drivers to turn right, before making a U-turn via a short access road to go the opposite way.

The U-turns will reroute most traffic away from the residential neighborhoods while acting as the main gateways into and out of Fabens Park.

Another positive: The $341,000 project is being mostly paid with a $273,000 state grant, meaning Huron’s share will only be about $68,000.

The traffic improvements on U.S. 6 will make the city safer for drivers, the most important thing to remember when turning right to go left.

