Support the local teams

But, this year is something special. At the halfway point of the football season, seven area teams ranked in their respective divisions in the Associated Press state polls — Sandusky Blue Streaks (5-0), Clyde (4-1), Port Clinton (5-0), Bellevue (4-1), Edison (5-0), Norwalk St. Paul (5-0) and Monroeville (5-0).

We imagine it is only a matter of time before coaches from all over start sending spies to see what the north central Ohio gridiron guys are eating.

Players give up a lot to dedicate themselves to being the best they can be. Their hard work begins before school even starts. On the hot, humid days that most of us would like nothing better than to sit on our porches and sip lemonade, these guys are out there, decked out in heavy equipment, running, tackling and doing push-ups. After school starts, it’s a balancing act to ensure they get enough sleep, keep up with their homework and still come out strong on the field.

Coaches are a whole different story. Though coaching may be their career, football is their passion. These are the men who shape youngsters into young men. The instructions don’t stop when practice is over. They teach sportsmanship, integrity, perseverance and teamwork.

Cheerleaders and Marching Bands mold the fans into a cohesive unit, raising their enthusiasm and their voices in unison to encourage the players.

The other component of a successful football season are the supporters, the parents, friends, former athletes, booster club members and pep clubs who buy the tickets, sit in the stands regardless of the weather, regardless of the numbers on the scoreboard, and demonstrate pride in their team.

Come out and show your support for your team. It will be fun.