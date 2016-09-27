School testing flunks accuracy test

According to the report cards issued by the state education department, nearly every school district in our area is failing. But we know better. And area educators know better.

“I fully support accountability, but the current measures in place are not a true depiction of the great things happening in our schools,” said Bellevue Schools superintendent Kim Schubert.

We support accountability, too, specifically that the testing and grading be fair, efficient, useful and accurate. The current system is none of those things.

We agree with Schubert and other local educators that the grade card system the state is using does not accurately reflect the accomplishments of students, nor the quality of our area schools.

Before we start, or even continue pretending to hold school administrators, teachers and students accountable for these grades, the public should hold the system responsible for assuring valid testing.

Using flawed measuring systems to grade schools is not what the state should be doing.