Good riddance detective

He’ll get paid through Friday, the effective date of his resignation, but he’s through.

While we’re disappointed he didn’t stand to the judgement of his peers and superiors, we’re satisfied believing the sheriff’s office is a better law enforcement agency without him.

Our experience with the detective hasn’t been pleasant since he became a deputy after retiring from the Fremont police department in 2012. He often claimed the news coverage wasn't accurate but rarely pinpointed any specifics to back up his complaints.

O’Connell’s first case as a deputy: Clean up the mess Sheriff Kyle Overmyer made investigating the March 2012 death of Jacob Limberios in a York Township home.

But the detective failed at that, alienating the Limberios family, providing them contrasting information and leaving them angry and confused.

His bedside manner with families didn’t improve.

O’Connell had the same negative impact on Craig Burdine’s family, a cuffed and shackled inmate at the jail who was killed after deputies and police officers repeatedly shocked him with a Taser.

O’Connell assured the family he was conducting a full investigation of Craig Burdine’s death, but later in a court deposition acknowledged he didn’t do that and never intended to reach a conclusion about how Burdine was killed.

The detective also caused great distress for the family of Heather Bogle, who was killed in April 2015. Family members said O’Connell refused to follow up leads they’d given him and he provided them misinformation about the probe.

They asked that he be removed from the investigation, and he was, eventually.

Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt must still followup and seek a special prosecutor to determine whether O’Connell should face criminal charges for allegedly leaking confidential information.

But regardless of that outcome, the detective’s removal from the force — by any means — is a good thing, in our opinion.