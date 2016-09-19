Police chief resignation troubling for Put-in-Bay

The village was rocked for years by apparent mismanagement of the police department, and Chief Frank has been credited with restoring a professional standard.

An investigation, started in 2014, led to the eventual removal of the top two officers in the department, both of whom were convicted in criminal court.

The probe revealed allegations that police covered up druggings, rapes and a whole host of other corrupt activity. Frank had a proper perspective, and, it seemed, an understanding that a police force situated like the PIB force had an obligation to properly train up young officers.

In the summer season the police force swells by about 40 officers, all unseasoned and freshly starting their law enforcement careers. The chief seemed troubled by PIB Mayor Mac McCann, who was warned he couldn’t drive without a driver’s license. The mayor was later cited for such an infraction, and the issue caused tension.

With the village’s history, it’s important now that a new chief be selected based on his or her qualifications and abilities. The old way, by favor or favoritism, family connections or other substandard reasoning, simply can’t be tolerated going forward.

This search for a new chief should be open, transparent and professional, and McCann and council should reach out for professional advice to make sure it happens that way.

