Schools change as the world changes

Area schools have been on board with keeping up with innovations, not only in curriculum, but also in the total package of readying our children for the real world.

A few examples that put our schools in a good light are:

EHOVE has opened a student-run store. Students decided on inventory, acted as customer service personnel, kept inventory records and reconciled the day’s receipts. Each phase of this undertaking is teaching valuable information and work ethics.

Margaretta Schools, by entering into a cooperative venture with Townsend Community School, have boosted the area’s aim to leave no student behind.

Townsend offers a stable, state-of-the-art learning space for the established charter school's more than 750 active students. Students do not adhere to regular hours, rather learn at their own pace via computer lesson plans.

Port Clinton Schools have offered their swimming pool to the community during off-hours, thus serving the community at large while generating funds that will help with the upkeep of the aquatic center.

Perkins and Huron schools have continued to upgrade the learning experience of hundreds of local children.

And Sandusky City Schools have modernized their curriculum to include classes for advanced learning, performing arts, vocational studies and now, aviation studies.

All area schools have adopted Science Technology Engineering Mathematics instruction, better known as STEM.

All in all, parents in the Erie, Huron, Sandusky counties area need not worry about their children’s education opportunities, their teachers and administrators are well aware of the changes needed, and they are on it.