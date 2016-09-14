Schools keep on improving

The world is a changing place, and education is changing right along with it. As important as readin’, writin’ and ’rithmatic have always been to school children and will continue to be, a strong emphasis is put on newer courses and teaching strategies. Area schools have been on board with keeping up with innovations, not only in curriculum, but also in the total package of readying our children for the real world. A few examples that put our schools in a good light are: EHOVE has opened a student-run store. Students decide on inventory, act as customer service personnel, keep inventory records and reconcile the day’s receipts. Each phase of this undertaking is teaching valuable information and work ethics. Margaretta Schools, by entering into a cooperative venture with Townsend Community School, has boosted the area’s aim to leave no student behind. Townsend offers a stable, state-of-the-art learning space for its established charter school’s more than 750 active students. Students do not adhere to regular hours, rather they learn at their own pace via computer lesson plans. Port Clinton Schools has offered its swimming pool to the community during off-hours, thus serving the community at large while generating funds that will help with the upkeep of the aquatic center. Perkins and Huron schools have continued to upgrade the learning experience of hundreds of local children. And Sandusky City Schools has modernized its curriculum to include classes for advanced learning, performing arts, vocational studies and now, aviation studies. All area schools have adopted Science Technology Engineering Mathematics instruction, better known as STEM. All in all, parents in Erie, Huron, Sandusky and Ottawa counties need not worry about their children’s education opportunities. Teachers and administrators are well aware of the changes needed, and they are on it.