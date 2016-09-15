High hopes for flying high

We’re OK with that.

We might hear that again when we say when man conquer deep space travel and lands on Mars it will be because of the Orion testing at Plum Brook.

We’re OK with that too.

And if general aviation travel is transformed from jet fuel to electric powered flight, that too will likely be because of the smart work being done here in Sandusky.

We excited about the next generation of air travel, if only because the artists’ renderings of the large-body airliners make it look as if there might be more room to stretch our legs.

But we’re proud of Sandusky’s role, and proud that local people fought to save NASA Plum Brook and they’ve been proved correct.