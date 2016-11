Loralei A. (Dowler) Allen

Loralei A. (Dowler) Allen, 76, Sandusky, died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in her home. At the request of the family, no visitation or services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Sandusky.