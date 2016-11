Cristoval D. Contreras

Cristoval D. Contreras, 83, Bellevue, died in the Heritage Village of Clyde on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, until the service at 11 a.m. at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde.